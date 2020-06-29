UrduPoint.com
DPO Suspends SHO

Faizan Hashmi Mon 29th June 2020

DPO suspends SHO

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Mailk has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Hujra Shah Muqeem police station, Anjum Zia, for torturing and sexually assaulting a woman.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that the DPO suspended the SHO over allegedly torturing and sexually assaulting Saba Bibi for seven years making a promise of marrying her when he was SI at Sahiwal police station.

A video of the SHO's torture on Saba Bibi went viral on social media. To which the DPO took notice of the incident and suspended the SHO besides issuing orders of an inquiry into the incident.

