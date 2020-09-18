DPO suspends SHO, constable

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :DPO Muzaffargarh Hassan Iqbal on Friday suspended SHO Alipur Sadar and a constable on charge of negligence during Orderly Room proceedings here.

In addition to holding Orderly Room, DPO also undertook visits to police stations in Katcha area of the district including Pattan Sarki, Kundai, Seetpur and also held a meeting with police officials and journalists at the office of SDPO, police source said.

DPO checked the whole record of different police stations including cases under investigations and arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also checked cleanliness situation.

DPO issued a warning to SHO Kundai and expressed resentment over no arrests made in cases registered with Seetpur police station.

The police chief suspended SHO PS Alipur Sadar and security constable Imran Qasim while ASI Allah Ditta was sent to police lines.