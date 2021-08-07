UrduPoint.com

DPO Suspends SHO, Five Constables In Firing Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 04:14 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and another five constables

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and another five constables.

SHO allegedly opened fire on two citizens and injured them five days ago, in limit of Sheikh Fazal police station in Tehsil Burewala.

According to police sources, two suspected citizens identified as Kamran and Baidar Bukhat were heading to somewhere on motorcycle when they were shot to injured by police.

Heirs of the the two injured citizens had demanded of transparent inquiry into the incident.

Following complaints from the citizen's heirs, DPO Ameer Abdullah Khan Niazi suspended SHO Zahoor Ahmed Chheena and another five constables. He also ordered transparent inquiry into the incident.

