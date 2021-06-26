DPO suspends SHO for non-cooperation in tracing lost girl

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh for not cooperating with parents in tracing a minor girl, who was allegedly found murdered in an agriculture field, limits Kuhna Police Station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh for not cooperating with parents in tracing a minor girl, who was allegedly found murdered in an agriculture field, limits Kuhna Police Station.

According to police, four days ago, a citizen namely Muhammad Anwar son of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Azizanabad Basti, was submitted a missing complain of four-year-old girl in Kuhna Police Station.

However, SHO Zulfiqar Ali Aulakh did not extend cooperation and suggested aggrieved family to search girl by themselves.

On Saturday, the heirs recovered the body of the girl in a sack, placed in the agriculture field. District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem took serious notice of the issue and suspended SHO Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh.

He stated that strict action would be taken against the officials for demonstrating lethargy. He also assured that the killers would be traced as early as possible and brought to justice.