UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Suspends SHO For Non-cooperation In Tracing Lost Girl

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 01:27 PM

DPO suspends SHO for non-cooperation in tracing lost girl

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh for not cooperating with parents in tracing a minor girl, who was allegedly found murdered in an agriculture field, limits Kuhna Police Station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh for not cooperating with parents in tracing a minor girl, who was allegedly found murdered in an agriculture field, limits Kuhna Police Station.

According to police, four days ago, a citizen namely Muhammad Anwar son of Muhammad Nadeem, resident of Azizanabad Basti, was submitted a missing complain of four-year-old girl in Kuhna Police Station.

However, SHO Zulfiqar Ali Aulakh did not extend cooperation and suggested aggrieved family to search girl by themselves.

On Saturday, the heirs recovered the body of the girl in a sack, placed in the agriculture field. District Police Officer Muhammad Ali Waseem took serious notice of the issue and suspended SHO Zulfiqar Ali Aulukh.

He stated that strict action would be taken against the officials for demonstrating lethargy. He also assured that the killers would be traced as early as possible and brought to justice.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Agriculture Muhammad Ali Family

Recent Stories

Virus causing COVID-19 can find alternate route to ..

24 seconds ago

Maradona psychiatrist denies blame in star's death ..

25 seconds ago

EU tourism plummets 61 pct during pandemic year: E ..

27 seconds ago

Delta 'most transmissible' of coronavirus variants ..

30 seconds ago

Iran reports 10,820 new COVID-19 cases, 3,150,949 ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Speaker of Assembly of Comoros Uni ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.