DPO Suspends SHO, Four Policemen Of Beer Police Station For Registering Fake FIR

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:21 AM

DPO suspends SHO, four policemen of Beer police station for registering fake FIR

HARIPUR, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Kashif Zubair Saturday suspended Station House Officer (SHO) and four police officials of the Beer police station on the findings of inquiry report for registering a fake case against a citizen under the anti-narcotics act.

According to the police sources, SHO Beer and four other officials a few days ago registered an FIR against Hassan Zaib under the anti-narcotics act which was fake and the citizen lodged a request to DPO Haripur for the probe of the matter.

The departmental inquiry committee investigated the issue and found that the SHO Beer police station Jameel Khan along with other staffers including Investigation Officer Razak Khan, Moharrar Muhammad Fayaz and Mado Moharrars Qazi Shahzad, Waqas and constable Muhammad Wazir registered a fake FIR against Hassan Zaib.

More Stories From Pakistan

