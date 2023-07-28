Open Menu

DPO Suspends SHO, Three Outlaws Escape From Lock Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DPO suspends SHO, Three outlaws escape from lock up

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police Authority suspended SHO Jhok Itrra after three alleged outlaws managed to escape from lock-up, while breaking rooftop, here on Friday.

According to police sources, the three alleged outlaws who escaped from the lock-up were identified as Baqir, Imtiaz and Iftikhar. Police cordoned off the area and started a search for the fleeing outlaws. Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Afzal suspended SHO and the constables concerned.

