DPO suspends two cops over public complaints

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Kohat Umar Khan on Wednesday while taking action on public complaints, suspended two police officers posted at Cantt Police Station.

He also directed the DSP City to conduct a departmental inquiry against both the police officials following their suspension.

The DPO said corruption or negligence in performance by police officers will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said the process of punishment and reward will continue in the police department, adding that a prompt and strict action will be taken on genuine complaints lodged by the general public.

APP/arq/vak