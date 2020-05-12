DPO suspends two police officers, case registered in Mianwali

District Police Officer (DPO) Mianwali Hassan Asad Alvi has suspended two police officers over poor performance and ill behavior in Piplan police limits

Police spokesman said Tuesday taking notice of the issue regarding the defective investigation, ignorant behavior and creating hindrance proving justice to the citizens.

DPO has suspended inspector Nawaz Lalli and an Investigation Officer of Piplan police station after conducting an inquiry and ordered to register case against themDPO Hassan Asad alvi has said that defective investigation in cases, ill behavior and lethargic attitude will not be tolerated at any cost.