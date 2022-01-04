UrduPoint.com

DPO Swabi Holds Open Court

January 04, 2022

DPO Swabi holds open court

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib held an open court at his office on Tuesday and issued directives for addressing complaints of residents on the spot

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi Muhammad Shoaib held an open court at his office on Tuesday and issued directives for addressing complaints of residents on the spot.

DPO listened to the problems and marked a number of complaints for redressal to the authorities concerned.

He directed the officials concerned to keep in touch with the complainants and take prompt measures for resolving their problem.

The forum was attended by a large number of people besides high officials of the district police and other officials of concerned departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that police were committed to protecting the lives and properties of citizens and all possible measures would be taken to achieve this objective, he added.

He was of the view that strong contact should be established with people so that crimes could be wiped out from society in an effective manner.

