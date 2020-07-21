DPO Swabi issues security plan for Eid-ul-Adha

DPO Swabi Imran Shahid Tuesday issued a security plan on Eid-ul-Adha and strict action will be taken against those who display weapons, involved in fireworks and aerial firing

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :DPO Swabi Imran Shahid Tuesday issued a security plan on Eid-ul-Adha and strict action will be taken against those who display weapons, involved in fireworks and aerial firing.

In this regard, a meeting was held with DPO Imran Shahid in the Chair. All DSPs, SHOs and other officers participated in the meeting.

DPO Swabi Imran Shahid said that patrols have been intensified by enforcing section 144 in the days of Eid-ul-Adha and roadblocks have been set up on sensitive routes. He urged the police to take vigilant and precautionary measures to deal with any untoward incident.

DPO Swabi issued SOPs to SDPOs and all SHOs in connection with Eid-ul-Adha. Regarding the security of Eid-ul-Adha, orders have been issued to the SDPOs and all SHOs of the four Tehsils to formulate a formal security plan in which the security of Eid gatherings has been kept foolproof, to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He directed to ensure implementation of SOPs. People will avoid hugging and shaking hands. According to details, DPO Swabi is in charge of SDPOs and all SHOs and outposts in connection with the arrival of Eid-ul-Adha. As there is a strict ban on aerial firing and incendiary substances during Eid-ul-Adha, all SDPOs and all SHOs in the district are urged to strictly enforce it.

In this regard, strict instructions have been issued to the internal and external roadblocks of the district to keep a close watch on all small and large vehicles entering the city and all persons and to keep a close watch on the movement of suspicious persons.

He said patrols of police check posts and mobile RRF squads have been stepped up for the security of the city and effective measures have been taken to restore traffic flow. In particular, alternative routes have been directed for the arrival and departure of vehicles in the main bazaars and the bazaars of the district will be closed till Eid night and SOP will have to be adopted.

To maintain law and order in the days of Eid-ul-Adha, a security plan has been implemented to deploy personnel at masajids, Eidgha and cattle markets. In this regard, meetings with scholars, teachers and people of all schools of thought have been held to ensure close coordination. Apart from this, special attention has been paid to police foot patrols in the city.

Finally, DPO Swabi informed the people, urging them to refrain from aerial firing. He said that this act could cause any loss of life and one's happiness could be diminished by any one illegal act.