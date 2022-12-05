UrduPoint.com

DPO Swat Calls On Commissioner Malakand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The newly posted District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Ganadapur called on Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at the Commissioner's Office in Saidu Sharif, Swat on Monday.

Both the officers discussed matters of mutual interest, and the commissioner congratulated the DPO on assuming the new responsibilities as district police head.

The commissioner expressed the hope that the newly posted DPO would exert all his energies in maintaining a better law and order situation in Swat and would play an active role in eradicating crimes and menace of drugs from the society.

Shaukat said that the newly posted DPO Swat was a competent and hardworking police officer and had worked previously, as DPO with him in Bannu division. He said that the new DPO would utilize his professional skills to further improve the performance of the police force.

