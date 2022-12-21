DPO Swat directs strict vigilance on anti-state, anti-social elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur has directed police to keep strict vigilance on anti-state and anti-social elements, suspects, and strangers.

He issued these directives during his visit to Dadhara check-post in district Swat on Wednesday. He reviewed the security situation and arrangements from all sides of the check post.

He also met police personnel deployed at the security of the check post and issued them some appropriate directives in view of the security situation.

The DPO further urged the police personnel to use bulletproof jackets and helmets for the sake of their own security.

He also directed them to always remain alert to ensure their own and public security and perform their duties with honesty and diligently.