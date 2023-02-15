UrduPoint.com

DPO Swat Pays Surprise Visit To Far-flung Bahar Police Post

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur paid a surprise visit to far-flung Bahar Police Post, a convergence point of districts Shangla and Swat on Wednesday.

During the visit, the DPO reviewed security situation and arrangements from all sides of the check post.

He also met with police personnel deployed at the check post and issued appropriate directives while keeping in view the prevailing security situation.

He further directed the police personnel for keeping the movement of anti-social elements, suspects and stranger under strict surveillance.

He urged the police personnel for compulsory use of bullet proof jackets and helmets for their own security and asked them to remain alert to ensure the security of the general public and their own. He also directed them to perform their duties with honesty and diligently.

