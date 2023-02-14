DPO Swat reviews security of Police Training School

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur visited Police Training School and reviewed security of the facility on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, he checked security arrangements made at the training school. Director Police, Training School, Noor Jamal Khan was also present on the occasion.

He checked security arrangements and particularly, the police jawans deployed at the main entrance of the training school as well as 13 security posts/pickets at the centre.

On this occasion, he also contracted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat and Executive Engineer (EXN) Communication & Works (C&W) for further raise in the height of the boundary wall of the centre.

He further issued standing directives regarding the security of the trainee police personnel.

Later, he also distributed commendation certificates among the best performing police personnel.