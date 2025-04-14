DPO Swat Vows Zero Tolerance Against Police Links To Drug Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Nasir Mehmood, has declared a zero-tolerance policy against any police personnel found involved in drug trafficking or linked to narcotics networks.
DPO Nasir Mehmood stressed that robust internal surveillance measures have been put in place to identify and eliminate corruption within the police force, reported by APP correspondent.
“We will not tolerate any black sheep within our ranks”, he asserted.
“Strict monitoring is underway, and anyone found guilty will face legal consequences without exception, he added.
The DPO revealed that police patrolling has been increased throughout the district. He reaffirmed Swat Police's commitment and readiness to confront both criminal elements and militancy.
The DPO further directed all Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to take decisive action against criminal elements in their respective areas.
The DPO said that security has been tightened at Swat’s entry and exit points through the establishment of special checkpoints.
“The law and order situation in Swat is under control. The region remains secure, and we are fully committed to maintaining its stability", he added.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by staying vigilant and reporting any suspicious activity.
Community involvement is crucial to our mission. Together, we can ensure a safer, crime-free Swat,” he maintains.
