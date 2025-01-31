DPO takes action against SHO, IOs for misconduct

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan conducted an inquiry at the police office following a complaint received via the 1787 helpline.

During the inquiry, show-cause notices were issued to the SHO and investigation officers for faulty investigations and inappropriate behavior towards complainants.

According to the police spokesperson, DPO Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan personally oversaw the inquiry to ensure timely justice. The inquiry summoned the relevant DSP, SHO and investigation officers to address complaints regarding mishandled cases.

In response to a complaint by Tasleem Bibi from Jatoi regarding a flawed investigation, the DPO immediately ordered DNA testing and reprimanded SHO Jatoi, Mujtaba Gurmani, along with the investigation officer. Similarly, in another case, upon receiving a complaint from Muhammad Aslam of Alipur Police Station regarding changes in investigation, the DPO issued a stern warning to SHO Alipur, Hamza Ghafoor, and Investigation Officer Asif Ghafoor. Both officers were also served show-cause notices for mistreating the complainant.

