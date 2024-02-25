DPO Takes Action On Aerial Firing
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 10:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) District Police Officer Iftikhar Ali Shah took action on aerial firing here on Sunday.
The DPO took immediate action reported on social media of aerial firing on the occasion of weddings in the district.
SHO City Police Station Rehmat Khan Baloch on the directions of the DPO immediately went to the spot and arrested the two persons who fired in the air along with two pistols.
