Open Menu

DPO Takes Historic Measures Against Drug Dealers' Guarantors

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

DPO takes historic measures against drug dealers' guarantors

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Zahoor Babar Afridi has taken a decisive step to combat drug-related crimes in the Manshera district.

For the first time in the district's history, the DPO has issued orders to compile lists of guarantors for drug dealers in strict accordance with the law.

This unprecedented action aims to hold accountable those who provide bail or guarantees for individuals involved in drug trafficking. The DPO's directive is set to have significant implications for the fight against narcotics in the region.

Zahoor Babar Afridi has ordered legal action against Wasim and Muhammad Nawaz, who stood as guarantors for a drug dealer named Abdul Wahid, a resident of the Batt Daryan area.

This move sends a clear message that those who enable drug dealers will not be spared from legal consequences.

Furthermore, the crackdown extends to other parts of the district, with legal proceedings initiated against the guarantors of Shah Nawaz, a drug dealer hailing from Lohar Banda. These guarantors, namely Nazir Hussain and Momen Shah, will face legal proceedings.

The actions taken by the DPO are not limited to just one case.

Additional measures are being taken against guarantors connected to Ejaz, another drug dealer based in Lohar Banda.

Asghar, Tofeeq, and Nasir Shah, who provided bail for Ejaz, along with Muhammad Ismail and Amjad Habib, will also be subject to legal consequences.

In a comprehensive effort to root out drug-related crimes, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi has directed all police officers across the district's various police stations to compile lists of guarantors for drug dealers and ensure that appropriate actions are taken.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Afridi All From

Recent Stories

UN scales up support for disaster relief

UN scales up support for disaster relief

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 p ..

Caretaker govt jacks up petrol price by Rs.26.02 per litre yet again

10 hours ago
 3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest ad ..

3rd Abu Dhabi Brain Conference discusses latest advancements and research findin ..

11 hours ago
 Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as U ..

Man arrested for manslaughter over dog attack as UK govt vows action

11 hours ago
HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC offi ..

HESCO disconnects power connection of GM SSGC office for outstanding dues

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments ..

Hamdan bin Zayed Inaugurates Maritime Developments at Sila and Al Fayiyi Island ..

12 hours ago
 Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger ..

Ukraine's Kyiv, Lviv placed on heritage 'in danger' list: UNESCO

11 hours ago
 Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subvers ..

Burkina expels French defence attache for 'subversive activities'

11 hours ago
 EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

EU ends import bans on Ukraine grain

11 hours ago
 Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

Gwadar Off-Road Rally to be held from Oct 17-22

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan