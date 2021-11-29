UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice As Man Killed In Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar Monday took notice of a firing incident in which a man was killed in the limits of Baseerpur police station here

Police said that the incident took place at Rohila Road Baseerpur area when an unidentified person shot dead Master Saleem for reprimanding him over eve-teasing.

DPO Faisal Gulzar reached the incident site and also met the family members of the deceased. He ordered for taking action as per law against the persons involved in the incident.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

