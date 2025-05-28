Open Menu

DPO Takes Notice Of Alleged Horse Torture

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:22 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad has taken immediate notice of the incident of violence on a horse at Dusri Kapoor-wali village in the jurisdiction of Muradpur police station

He has directed DSP Saddar Circle, Muhammad Nauman, to conduct a transparent and impartial inquiry into the matter.

According to local resident Ali Asghar, the horse was allegedly beaten by Ibrahim Numberdar and his sons following a dispute over the animal entering their agricultural field. As a result, the leg of horse was broken.

He has directed DSP Saddar Circle, Muhammad Nauman, to conduct a transparent and impartial inquiry into the matter.

According to local resident Ali Asghar, the horse was allegedly beaten by Ibrahim Numberdar and his sons following a dispute over the animal entering their agricultural field. As a result, the leg of horse was broken.

DPO Faisal Shehzad expressed serious concern over the alleged mistreatment of a voiceless animal and instructed authorities to thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Muradpur promptly visited the scene and included the accused in the investigation. During initial questioning, the accused denied the allegations, claiming the horse was injured due to a fall from a height, not because of violence.

An inquiry is underway in the light of the veterinary doctor's report and other evidence.

Police have assured that if animal cruelty is proven, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring justice and and action will be ensured in the light of the law.

