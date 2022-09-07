DPO takes notice of bribe in traffic license branch

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah on Wednesday took notice of taking bribe in traffic police license branch here.

According to Police spokesman, DPO marked inquiry in this regard to SP Investigation.

He was directed to fix accused involved in bribe taking for making driving license.

Earlier, reports of bribe against making of vehicles' license were gone viral through social media that led to conduct police inquiry.

Police spokesman hinted that stern action would be taken against those being involved in the crime forthwith.