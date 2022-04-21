UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice Of Illegal Occupation At Lashariwala Forest

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 02:41 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Tariq Walliat Thursday took notice of news about illegal occupation at Lashariwala forest, one of the biggest forest of south Punjab, here on Thursday.

Lashariwala forest was located near Taunsa Barriage.

Few months ago, the police have retrieved many portions of the forest from the illegal occupants. However, recently, a news went viral that some persons tried to re-grabbed forest land. DPO Tariq Williat stated that nobody would be allowed to occupy state land. He also instructed police officials to keep checking the forest regularly. He also sent police team to check the situation in the forest and sought report as early as possible.

