UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice Of Man's Death In Police Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 08:09 PM

DPO takes notice of man's death in police custody

District Police Office (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, taking notice of the death of an accused in police custody, said that the incident would be thoroughly probed.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, taking notice of the death of an accused in police custody, said that the incident would be thoroughly probed.

According to the police spokesperson, the DPO took action after a video went viral on social media, prompting the district police chief to pay a visit to the house of the deceased identified as Mehboob, who lost his life due to alleged police torture. He was a resident of Mandran Kalan, Paharpur tehsil.

Accompanied by DSP Saddar circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and notables of the area, including Malik Qayyum Hassam and Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria, the DPO met with heirs of the deceased and expressed his condolences.

Talking to the victim's family, the district police chief said that no one would be allowed to take law in one's hands and assured them that a complete investigation and departmental inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Visit Circle Saddar Family

Recent Stories

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin ..

Poland to Deploy German Patriot Systems in Lublin Region Near Ukraine - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants t ..

UK High Court Says Expulsion of Illegal Migrants to Rwanda Lawful

2 minutes ago
 Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additiona ..

Advocate Kafil Ahmed Abbasi appointed as additional advocate general

2 minutes ago
 No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

No dengue case reported in last 72 hours

2 minutes ago
 Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

Red Crescent chairman calls on governor

18 minutes ago
 Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welf ..

Sehat Card Plus important achievement towards welfare state: CM

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.