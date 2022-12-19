(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Office (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, taking notice of the death of an accused in police custody, said that the incident would be thoroughly probed.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Office (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib, taking notice of the death of an accused in police custody, said that the incident would be thoroughly probed.

According to the police spokesperson, the DPO took action after a video went viral on social media, prompting the district police chief to pay a visit to the house of the deceased identified as Mehboob, who lost his life due to alleged police torture. He was a resident of Mandran Kalan, Paharpur tehsil.

Accompanied by DSP Saddar circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and notables of the area, including Malik Qayyum Hassam and Haji Abdul Haleem Khan Kasuria, the DPO met with heirs of the deceased and expressed his condolences.

Talking to the victim's family, the district police chief said that no one would be allowed to take law in one's hands and assured them that a complete investigation and departmental inquiry would be conducted into the incident.