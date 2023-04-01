UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice Of Non-arrest Robbers Involved In Dacoity At Journalist's House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2023 | 10:42 PM

DPO takes notice of non-arrest robbers involved in dacoity at journalist's house

The DPO on Saturday, here, has taken notice of the non-arrested robbers allegedly involved in the dacoity at the journalist's in-laws' house after the passage of three months

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :The DPO on Saturday, here, has taken notice of the non-arrested robbers allegedly involved in the dacoity at the journalist's in-laws' house after the passage of three months.

Nisar Ali Khan, a well-known journalist of Attock district, met District Police Officer Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan at his office and briefed him about what had transpired with him in December 2022.

He said that in the limits of Hazro police station in Lakori village, seven persons entered the house of his father-in-law and took the family hostage at gunpoint with gold, cash and mobile phones snatched from their possession. He confided that he was present at his in-law's house when the incident occurred. Subsequently, the case was filed in Hazro Police station.

Meanwhile, the DPO took notice and called the investigating officer on Monday to furnish him with a report. and update on the said case.

