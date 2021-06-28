UrduPoint.com
DPO Takes Notice Of Three Deaths Due To Poisonous Wine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

DPO takes notice of three deaths due to poisonous wine

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :District police officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took strict action on the incident in which three drunkards were died after drinking poisonous wine on Sunday according to police.

Talking to media DPO said that he had formed a team to immediately arrest the liquor dealer so that such people could be marked.

The three persons who died after drinking poisonous liqueur were identified as Saber, Perwaiz and Kora.

The relatives of the deceased persons staged a demonstration and demanded the DPO for strict action against the owner of wine shop while the SHO Muzaffargarh has claimed to arrest said wine seller as soon as possible.

