DPO takes notice of torture by retired police officer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Raza Safdar Kazmi on Thursday took notice of torture by a retired sub-inspector on his niece over a land dispute here in Muzaffargarh.

According to a police spokesman, the accused was booked with Civil Lines Police Station soon after the incident was reported.

The accused named Khizer Shah was arrested from his house while the police were conducting raids to arrest other accused, he added.

Raza Safdar stated that those showing inhumane conduct have no place in society.

"All are equal before the law and everyone would be treated on equal terms", added the DPO.