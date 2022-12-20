DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz has taken notice of the incident of torture on a foreign woman by her husband and sought a report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz has taken notice of the incident of torture on a foreign woman by her husband and sought a report.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that a Philippine national woman namely Aysha had contracted marriage to a Pakistani citizen Kazalbash and they were residing in Satellite Town.

She is the mother of two children. Kazalbash subjected her to torture over some domestic issues.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the victim to District Teaching Hospital. The police have arrested the accused.

The DPO ordered stern action against the accused.