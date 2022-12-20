UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice Of Torture On Foreigner

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 11:11 PM

DPO takes notice of torture on foreigner

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz has taken notice of the incident of torture on a foreign woman by her husband and sought a report

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz has taken notice of the incident of torture on a foreign woman by her husband and sought a report.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that a Philippine national woman namely Aysha had contracted marriage to a Pakistani citizen Kazalbash and they were residing in Satellite Town.

She is the mother of two children. Kazalbash subjected her to torture over some domestic issues.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted the victim to District Teaching Hospital. The police have arrested the accused.

The DPO ordered stern action against the accused.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Marriage Tariq Aziz Women

Recent Stories

GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual pa ..

GOC PanoAqil Garrison presides over 31st annual parents day of CC Larkana

19 seconds ago
 Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods ..

Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods, Climate Change - State Dept.

23 seconds ago
 Govt to provide legislative cover to Special Commi ..

Govt to provide legislative cover to Special Committee's decisions: Qadir Mandok ..

24 seconds ago
 Norwegian Energy Company Equinor to Invest $1.3Bln ..

Norwegian Energy Company Equinor to Invest $1.3Bln to Hammerfest LNG Terminal De ..

27 seconds ago
 Trudeau to Visit Mexico for North American Leaders ..

Trudeau to Visit Mexico for North American Leaders Summit January 10 - Statement

5 minutes ago
 Chairman Punjab Zakat Council approves Rs5.8b prop ..

Chairman Punjab Zakat Council approves Rs5.8b proposed Zakat budget 2022-23

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.