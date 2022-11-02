UrduPoint.com

DPO Takes Notice Of Torture On Woman Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident of violence against a woman by her brother-in-law in Jethikay area of Sambrial police station.

On a tip off,the team conducted raid and arrested Nadeem who brutally tortured his sister-in-law Farzana over a minor family dispute.

Police registered case and launched investigation.

