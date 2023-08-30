DPO Tank carries out inspection of weapons at Kot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah on Wednesday paid a visit to General Police Kot and inspected all the weapons and ammunition there.

DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

He issued instructions to the concerned officers to continue regular cleaning and maintenance of weapons.

He also issued special instructions to the policemen to check the weapons regularly by armourer while distributing them and returning them to the Kot.