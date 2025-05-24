Open Menu

DPO Tank Conducts Security Inspection Of Govt And Sensitive Installations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Under the directives of District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, Incharge Security Kifayat Ullah Khan, accompanied by Line Officer Taous Khan, conducted a thorough inspection of security personnel deployed at various government and sensitive installations throughout the district.

During the visit, they assessed the overall security arrangements and checked with on-site police officers regarding their weapons, duty status, and alertness.

The security staff were reminded of the importance of maintaining constant vigilance given the current security situation.

They were instructed to closely monitor any suspicious individuals and ensure that they carry their full uniform, identification cards, and weapons while on duty.

The Incharge Security emphasized that any suspicious activity must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or control room.

The District Police Officer, Aslam Nawaz Khan, highlighted the vital role of security guards in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. He urged all personnel to perform their duties with integrity, dedication, and a strong sense of responsibility.

