DPO Tank Distributes Cash Relief Funds Among Families Of Injured Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited families of police personnel who got injured in a recent Pathankot incident and distributed cash relief funds for medical treatment among them.

According to police spokesman, SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan accompanied the DPO who emphasized that "protecting the lives and property of police officers is our duty" and praised their bravery.

During the meeting, he assured that the government and police administration stand with the families of the affected personnel and will provide them with all possible support.

He described the distribution of cash relief as an important step for the affected families, saying it reflected the administration's understanding of the difficulties of policemen and alleviated the difficulties faced by the families of the injured personnel.

The relatives of the cops expressed their gratitude to the DPO and praised his assistance.

Later, prayers were offered for the departed souls of all police martyrs and the recovery of the injured.

APP/slm

