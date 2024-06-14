DPO Tank ensure foolproof security arrangemetns on Eid-ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held with the District Police Officer Tank Abdul Salam Khalid in the Chair to review security arrangements for Eid ul Azha.

According to the police spokesman, the meeting discussed security arrangements at District Police Office Tank.

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan, DSP City Salim Khan, DSP Jandola Syed Marjan all SHOs and other police officials participated in the meeting.

The DPO welcomed all the participants of the meeting and said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be made on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Police will make all out efforts to maintain law and order, the DPO said and added that effective patrolling would be assured to keep an eye on suspects.

During the meeting, the DPO shared the security plan with the police officers of District Police. According to the security plan around 500 officers and jawans will perform their duties to ensure peaceful atmosphere on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The DPO directed the strict and foolproof security arrangements should be made at important and sensitive places, mosques, markets and cattle markets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Strict action would be taken against the violators of one-wheeling and aerial firing, he added.

The police would be alert during Eid prayer and holidays, he said and added that personnel would also be deployed at all entry and exit points.