DPO Tank For Better Working Environment In Police Offices

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited various departments of the district's police offices to review facilities for policemen.

According to the police spokesman, the DPO took stock of the overall state of the offices, existing resources, and furniture besides other facilities.

Following inspection, he issued orders for the immediate replacement of old furniture as the existing worn-out furniture was creating difficulties for the staff to perform their duties conveniently.

Thus, he said high-quality furniture would ensure better working conditions for the officers.

The DPO also instructed the offices to undergo fresh painting to improve the office environment.

He emphasized that the work environment should be more professional and comfortable so that police officers can focus better on their duties.

Considering the shortage of space, the DPO also ordered the construction of new rooms in the offices.

These rooms will be built with modern requirements in mind to further enhance the office environment and provide sufficient space for staff.

Moreover, the DPO announced that renovation work on the office building would begin soon, including strengthening walls and roofs, replacing windows and doors, and addressing other necessary improvements.

He said these steps would not only improve the physical condition of the offices but also have a positive impact on the officers' performance.

