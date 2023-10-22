DPO Tank inquires after health of injured SHO in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah on Sunday visited Dera Ismail Khan and inquired after the health of SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, who was injured in a terrorist attack on Gomal Police station in Tank on Friday night.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Dera Ismail Khan and inquired about the health of the injured SHO and the treatment facilities being extended to him.

He also presented a bouquet to under-treatment SHO and prayed for his early recovery. He said no effort should be spared in the provision of the best medical facilities to the injured policeman.

Speaking on this occasion, the district police chief said that brave and courageous officers like Asghar Wazir were national heroes and the pride of the police force.

He mentioned that the police would never leave their Ghazi alone. He said the police were making all-out efforts to arrest the terrorists involved in the attack, hoping, they would be brought to justice soon.

It is worth mentioning here that SHO Asghar Wazir was injured in a terrorist attack on Gomal Police station, Tank last Friday night.