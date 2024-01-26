DPO Tank lauds role of DRC in resolving disputes amicably

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank, Iftikhar Ali Shah has appreciated the role of the Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) in providing relief to citizens through amicable resolution of disputes at the local level.

Talking in a meeting with DRC members here at his office, the DPO said DRCs had proved their worth by successfully resolving local disputes and dispensing justice speedily to parties, thus these forums had relieved the overburdened judicial system and police stations, the officer added.

He instructed that in public disputes, parties should be sent to the reconciliation council, and in case of non-resolution through mutual agreement, legal action should be taken.

The DPO Tank said the members of the reconciliation council were playing a neutral and justice-based role between the parties, which not only leads to the timely resolution of disputes but also earns the pleasure of Allah and establishes sustainable peace in society.

The meeting was attended by the DRC’s chairman Dr. Amir Khattam and its members besides SP Investigation Haji Naseer Khan, DSP Rural Alamgir Khan, SHO City Rahmat Khan, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar Noor islam Khan, and Incharge Traffic Saaduddin Khan.

