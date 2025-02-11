DPO Tank Listens To Issues Of Policemen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday held a ‘Police Darbar’ here at District Police Office and listened to the issues of police officers and personnel.
The police officers of different ranks and personnel presented their individual and collective issues before the DPO during the ‘Police Darbar’.
The DPO resolved some of the issues on the spot while instructed the authorities concerned to resolve the other issues immediately.
Addressing the Darbar, the DPO said that organizing this forum was aimed at resolving the issues of policemen at their doorsteps.
He said the tangible measures were being taken for the welfare of policemen. He lauded the policemen for performing their duties bravely and honestly for protecting the lives and property of citizens.
The DPO said that the policemen were like his own family and provision of facilities to them was among his priorities. He said all the available resources would be utilized for resolving issues being faced by the policemen in Tank.
APP/akt
