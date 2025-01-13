DPO Tank meets families of police martyrs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan has said that every possible support will be provided to the families of police martyrs to resolve their problems.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the police martyrs’ families who called on him here on Monday.

The DPO paid tribute to the martyrs and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with their families.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan stated that the police martyrs sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of the country and nation and their sacrifices would always be remembered.

He assured the families of the martyrs that the Tank Police would provide every possible support to resolve their issues and would stand by them at every step.

The DPO said the meeting was an important effort to strengthen the relationship between the police force and the families of martyrs. It served to remember the martyrs' sacrifices and reflected the strong bond between the police force and their families.