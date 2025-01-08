DPO Tank pays surprise visit to Latif Shaheed checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan paid a surprise visit to the Latif Shaheed police checkpost to review security measures here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, during the visit, the DPO monitored the performance of the police personnel and appreciated their professionalism and dedication in fulfilling their duties under challenging circumstances.

He also inspected the ongoing construction work at the checkpost building.

He issued clear instructions for the swift completion of all construction phases to ensure that the officers have access to better facilities and a more conducive working environment.

He said no negligence should be tolerated when it comes to the security of the checkpost and the surrounding area.

The DPO stressed the importance of reinforcing the checkposts and ensuring the alertness of all personnel.

He also urged the officers to uphold a professional and respectful attitude when interacting with the public, emphasizing the importance of immediate response to any security concerns.

A short meeting was also held during the visit, where DPO Khan listened to the grievances and concerns of the police personnel.