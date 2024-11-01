DPO Tank reviews security arrangements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan visited the police stores and inspected the condition of weapons and ammunition here on Friday.

During the visit, the DPO underlined the need for ensuring regular cleaning and maintenance of weapons.

He instructed them to ensure that weapons were checked during distribution and return.

He also reviewed the overall security arrangements of the premises, including the boundary wall, bunkers, barbed wire, and cameras.

He directed that emergency measures be taken to further enhance security.