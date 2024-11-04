DPO Tank reviews security arrangements

District Police Officer(DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan visited the District Press Club and PTCL Exchange and took stock of security measures on their premises

According to a police spokesman, the DPO inspected the duty of the police guards and lauded their vigilance.

However, he instructed the personnel on duty to remain fully alert in light of the current security situation and to take immediate action in case of any suspicious activities.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the need for the police force to always be vigilant and urged officers to keep an eye on their surroundings.

The DPO also stressed the importance of teamwork to ensure that any unpleasant incidents could be addressed swiftly.

This visit was made in light of ongoing security challenges, reflecting the readiness and commitment of the police force to protect the public, he added.

