DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at Christian Hospital for Christmas ceremony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday visited Christian Hospital and reviewed security arrangements to ensure foolproof security for main Christmas ceremony to be held on December 25.

During the visit, the DPO was accompanied with Security Incharge Shah Wali Khan. The DPO directed to take all possible steps for ensuring safety of citizens, especially of Christian community.

The district police chief ordered to take steps for further improving the security of important places. He also assured the hospital administration for extending all possible support from the district police to ensure peaceful conduct of the ceremony.

He said the personnel were ready to cope with any emergency like situation. He also directed the on duty policemen to ensure their own safety while performing duties.

He advised them to ensure use of bulletproof jackets and helmets besides avoiding unnecessary use of mobile phones during the duty. He asked them to keep a vigil eye on suspected persons.

The DPO also urged upon the citizens to play their role in establishing a peaceful society. He said the people should report police immediately, if they notice any suspicious activity around them.

