Open Menu

DPO Tank Reviews Security Arrangements At Civil Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at civil hospital

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan Tuesday visited the civil hospital, Tank and took stock of security measures keeping in view the risk of terror incidents.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO inspected the duty of the police guards and lauded their vigilance.

However, he instructed the personnel on duty to remain fully alert in light of the current security situation and to take immediate action in case of any suspicious activities.

Later, the DPO also met with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of civil hospital Dr Nisar Barki and discussed the measures to further enhance the security of the hospital.

Dr Nisar Barki informed the DPO regarding the current security situation and challenges of the hospital’s security. The DPO assured him of taking necessary steps in this regard.

The DPO also underlined the need of maintaining a regular contact between the hospital administration and the district police so that any emergency situation could be responded in timely and in an effective manner.

The DPO emphasized the need for the police force to always be vigilant and urged the on-duty officers and officials to keep an eye on their surroundings, especially the sensitive places like emergency ward, OPD, entrance and exit points of the hospital.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Alert Tank Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC sev ..

Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second O ..

Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; pho ..

Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral

2 hours ago
 US election commences with early results from Hamp ..

US election commences with early results from Hampshire

2 hours ago
 PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving e ..

PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP

3 hours ago
 UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox

3 hours ago
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

6 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan