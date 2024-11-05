DPO Tank Reviews Security Arrangements At Civil Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan Tuesday visited the civil hospital, Tank and took stock of security measures keeping in view the risk of terror incidents.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO inspected the duty of the police guards and lauded their vigilance.
However, he instructed the personnel on duty to remain fully alert in light of the current security situation and to take immediate action in case of any suspicious activities.
Later, the DPO also met with the Medical Superintendent (MS) of civil hospital Dr Nisar Barki and discussed the measures to further enhance the security of the hospital.
Dr Nisar Barki informed the DPO regarding the current security situation and challenges of the hospital’s security. The DPO assured him of taking necessary steps in this regard.
The DPO also underlined the need of maintaining a regular contact between the hospital administration and the district police so that any emergency situation could be responded in timely and in an effective manner.
The DPO emphasized the need for the police force to always be vigilant and urged the on-duty officers and officials to keep an eye on their surroundings, especially the sensitive places like emergency ward, OPD, entrance and exit points of the hospital.
APP/akt
