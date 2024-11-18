Open Menu

DPO Tank Reviews Security Arrangements At NADRA Office

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at NADRA office

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Monday visited the NADRA office and took stock of security measures at its premises

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Monday visited the NADRA office and took stock of security measures at its premises.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO, keeping in view the prevailing situation, inspected the overall security arrangements, check points and pickets set up at NADRA office.

The DPO instructed the personnel on duty to remain fully alert in light of the current security situation and to take immediate action in case of any suspicious activities.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the need for the police force to always be vigilant and urged officers to keep an eye on their surroundings.

The DPO also stressed the importance of teamwork to ensure that any unpleasant incidents could be addressed swiftly.

This visit was made in light of ongoing security challenges, reflecting the readiness and commitment of the police force to protect the public, he added.

Later, the DPO also met with NADRA head at district office and discussed the steps for further tightening the security arrangements at the office.

The DPO underlined the need of maintaining a liaison between the police and NADRA staff so that any suspicious activity could be handled in effective and timely manner.

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert Tank Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gun ..

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group

4 minutes ago
 PTI leaders should come out with their families in ..

PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..

5 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg dr ..

5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered

5 minutes ago
 Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional ..

Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

4 minutes ago
 KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week- ..

KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024

5 minutes ago
UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Pu ..

UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Current Account records a surplus of $349 million ..

Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP

4 minutes ago
 FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, com ..

FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties

5 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

5 minutes ago
 Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Mul ..

Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan