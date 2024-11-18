DPO Tank Reviews Security Arrangements At NADRA Office
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Monday visited the NADRA office and took stock of security measures at its premises.
According to a police spokesman, the DPO, keeping in view the prevailing situation, inspected the overall security arrangements, check points and pickets set up at NADRA office.
The DPO instructed the personnel on duty to remain fully alert in light of the current security situation and to take immediate action in case of any suspicious activities.
Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the need for the police force to always be vigilant and urged officers to keep an eye on their surroundings.
The DPO also stressed the importance of teamwork to ensure that any unpleasant incidents could be addressed swiftly.
This visit was made in light of ongoing security challenges, reflecting the readiness and commitment of the police force to protect the public, he added.
Later, the DPO also met with NADRA head at district office and discussed the steps for further tightening the security arrangements at the office.
The DPO underlined the need of maintaining a liaison between the police and NADRA staff so that any suspicious activity could be handled in effective and timely manner.
