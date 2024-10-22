DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at police Lines

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan visited the Police Lines to review security measures here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, security in-charge inspector Haroon Khan Jadoon and Sub-Inspector Nasrullah Khan were also present.

During the visit, the DPO inspected the security arrangements and expressed satisfaction in this regard. He also reviewed the condition of CCTV cameras, as well as the condition of barbed wire, bunkers, and walls.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said emphasized the importance of maintaining and cleaning weapons, saying it was a crucial indicator of preparedness for emergencies.

He highlighted the significance of record accuracy and punctuality in enhancing security performance.