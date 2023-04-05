Close
DPO Tank Reviews Security Arrangements At Sub-jail Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed on Wednesday visited the sub-jail Tank and reviewed security arrangements there.

Accompanied by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar Asghar Wazir, Superintendent Jail Sarfraz Khan, upon arrival, gave a detailed briefing about the measures taken for internal and external security of the prison.

The DPO Tank visited various sections of the jail and took stock of security arrangements.

During the inspection, he directed that more steps should be taken for ensuring further improvement in security of the jail and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

He also met with the security staff and asked them to properly check all the people besides keeping a close watch on suspicious persons and using bullet proof jackets and helmets to ensure their safety.

The DPO directed security staff to stay on high alert and to not use mobile phones during duty. He warned that negligence or carelessness in duty will not be tolerated in any case.

