DPO Tank reviews security at Christian Hospital, orders enhanced measures

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) In view of the prevailing security situation, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah has visited Christian Hospital to review existing arrangements.

During the inspection, the DPO checked security guards on duty and expressed satisfaction over the overall arrangements. However, he directed officers to make security measures foolproof by utilizing all available resources.

He instructed personnel to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary use of mobile phones, closely monitor suspicious individuals, and ensure public protection alongside their own safety.

The use of bulletproof jackets and helmets was emphasized as mandatory.

The DPO further urged police officials and constables to perform their duties with honesty, professionalism, and courage, stressing that maintaining law and order was the top priority.

