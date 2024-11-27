DPO Tank Reviews Security Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan on Wednesday visited NADRA office, police station and various check posts and inspected the security arrangements and law and order situation.
The district police chief visited City Police Station where he inspected the security arrangements made to ensure law and order keeping in view the recent threats and incidents, said a police spokesman.
The DPO also visited Luqman check post, Abdul Qayyum check posts and NADRA office and issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at the check posts and asked the officers concerned and on-duty personnel to take precautionary measures for their own safety along with ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.
The DPO issued directions for further improvement in security arrangements at NADRA office.
He directed all concerned to closely watch suspicious persons to maintain the law and order situation.
