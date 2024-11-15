DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited various Places to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Friday.

He visited Police Lines,Chowki Hasan Khan Shaheed, District Headquarters Hospital and National Bank, where he assessed the overall security situation.

Where he carefully reviewed the overall security situation and the arrangements made and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.

On this occasion, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.

He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.