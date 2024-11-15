DPO Tank Reviews Security Measures For Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM
The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank.
According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited various Places to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Friday.
He visited Police Lines,Chowki Hasan Khan Shaheed, District Headquarters Hospital and National Bank, where he assessed the overall security situation.
Where he carefully reviewed the overall security situation and the arrangements made and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.
He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.
On this occasion, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.
He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.
Recent Stories
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country
PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inagurates technology park in Haripur14 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on LG by-polls success14 minutes ago
-
AC Sanghar stresses improved facilities for persons with disabilities24 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJ&K)24 minutes ago
-
DEOs directed to return 'Extra Textbooks'24 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises seminar on Fresco preservation at Anarkali Tomb33 minutes ago
-
PU organises introductory talk on books33 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial plots sealed33 minutes ago
-
Ketchup unit unearthed, 200kg ketchup discarded33 minutes ago
-
2 killed over land dispute33 minutes ago
-
Govt Municipal Graduate College wins positions in Iqbaliyat34 minutes ago
-
Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country10 minutes ago