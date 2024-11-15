Open Menu

DPO Tank Reviews Security Measures For Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 06:51 PM

DPO Tank reviews security measures for anti-polio campaign

The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The anti-polio campaign is continuing peacefully for the fifth day under the strict security arrangements of the police in Tank.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan visited various Places to review the security arrangements during the polio campaign on Friday.

He visited Police Lines,Chowki Hasan Khan Shaheed, District Headquarters Hospital and National Bank, where he assessed the overall security situation.

Where he carefully reviewed the overall security situation and the arrangements made and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

He instructed police officers and personnel to ensure the safety of the public and polio staff, the use of bulletproof vests and helmets.

On this occasion, DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan also advised police officers to treat citizens with courtesy and cooperate fully with the polio staff.

He assured that the police would continue to make every effort to ensure the safety of the public and the success of the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Polio Tank Nawaz Khan Hasan Khan National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday

10 minutes ago
 Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across c ..

Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

10 minutes ago
 PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation ..

PPAF, UW partner to foster research and innovation for poverty

3 minutes ago
 CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth ..

CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

3 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market

3 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company

3 minutes ago
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country

2 hours ago
 Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Foru ..

Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today

7 hours ago
 ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visit ..

ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown c ..

Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan