DPO Tank reviews shooting skills of police jawans in three-day drill

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) Waqar Ahmed visited a firing range at new Police Lines and reviewed shooting skills demonstrated by police jawans on the concluding day of three days drill.

A large number of policemen including Line Officer Sharifullah Khan and CDI Gul Zaman were present on the occasion where the DPO also took part in the practice with jawans.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said the purpose of the shooting practice was to hone the professional skills of police jawans for better handling of weapons and shooting.

He said that such practice also helped equip police personnel with more effective skills to respond promptly when they met any untoward incidents.

The DPO also lauded the services and performance of the district police, saying they had played an effective role in ensuring peace in the area.