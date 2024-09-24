DPO Tank takes action against two constables

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Pal Office and the Driving License Office following receiving public complaints.

According to the police spokesperson, the DPO interacted with the applicants and listened to their issues.

In light of public complaints, the DPO ordered the transfer of constable Abdul Rahim from the Pal Office and Constable Zeeshan from the Driving License Office due to their failure to perform their duties, and initiated departmental inquiries against them.

The DPO instructed the office staff to prioritize public service and warned that strict action would be taken against any form of corruption.

This visit demonstrated the Tank Police's commitment to public service and the DPO assured that such measures would continue in the future to address public issues.

APP/slm